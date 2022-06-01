Authorities release details, identify man killed in shootout with Austin police last week

The man fatally shot by police last week after exchanging gunfire with officers in Southeast Austin has now been identified as 48-year-old Robert Hammitt.

Austin police have not yet identified the five officers involved in the shooting. But authorities on Tuesday released some details about them:

Two of the officers are field-training officers: One has nearly eight years of service, the other has five years of service with Austin police.

A third officer has four and a half years of service.

The last two officers were involved in a training capacity, having recently graduated from the Austin Police Department Training Academy in January.

Officers responded at 4:55 a.m. on May 26 to the 1500 block of Crossing Place off East Riverside Drive, according to Austin police. They headed to the location after a man, who told dispatchers his name was Robert Hammitt, reported that a man wearing tan clothing was holding a rifle inside a Ford F-150 pickup truck and pointing the gun at him.

When officers arrived at the scene at 5:15 a.m., they found a pickup matching the description of the vehicle mentioned in the call, police said. They also spotted a man matching the description in the 911 call — he was later identified as Hammitt.

Two officers slowly walked over to the truck and instructed Hammitt to leave his hands outside the vehicle and exit the truck, according to the police.

"Within seconds of the truck door opening, Hammitt began to fire shots in the direction of the officers," Austin police said in a statement Tuesday.

Police Chief Joe Chacon, addressing reporters hours after the incident last week, said the five officers scrambled to find cover and shot back. The man appeared to have been wounded and was still moving in the vehicle. The officers told him to get out of the truck so they could give him first aid, but Hammitt did not respond, according to police.

"Officers finally were able to approach the vehicle safely to open the car door and extract the individual from inside," Chacon said. "Once they ensured that he did not have any weapons in his hands or on his person, they immediately began life-saving measures."

Austin-Travis County EMS medics arrived and continued to treat the man, but he was pronounced dead at 5:37 a.m., a statement from police said.

Investigators did find a gun inside of the truck near where Hammitt was sitting, according to Austin police this week. It was still unclear as of Wednesday whether Hammitt was actually pointing his gun at people, or if he made a false report.

Body camera footage capturing the incident will be released, according to Chacon. However, he did not give an estimated timeline of when that would happen.

"Per APD protocol, the five officers have been placed on administrative leave," Austin police said in a statement Tuesday. "APD will conduct two concurrent investigations into this incident: a criminal investigation by the APD Special Investigations Unit in conjunction with the Travis County District Attorney's Office, and an administrative investigation conducted by the APD Internal Affairs Unit, with oversight from the Office of Police Oversight."

Police said anyone with more information about this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477, or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

