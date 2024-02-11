Authorities release identities of two killed by car being chased by Cahokia Heights Police

Authorities on Saturday released the names of two people killed Friday when a vehicle being pursued by a Cahokia Heights police officer collided with their vehicle as it turned into a driveway.

Marilyn Hill, 60, and Willie Bufford, 73, both of Cahokia Heights, died at the scene of the crash in the 3500 block of Bond Avenue, in East St. Louis, according to a release from Illinois State Police.

The accident happened at 2:19 p.m. on Friday.

Here’s how the Illinois State Police release describes what happened:

“A Cahokia Heights Police Department (CH PD) officer observed Unit 1 traveling at a high rate of speed and while attempting to catch up to the vehicle to initiate enforcement action, the vehicle was observed traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of traffic,” the release states. “ Unit 1 struck Unit 2 on the driver’s side as they were turning left into a driveway.”

The driver of the speeding car then tried to flee the scene of the crash, pulled out a firearm and accidentally shot himself. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The identity of the driver of the vehicle that collided with the uninvolved vehicle was not released.

East St. Louis police asked state police to investigate the incident, the release states.