Authorities release identity of 10-year-old shot to death Monday near Belleville

The 10-year-old boy shot and killed Monday night in the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue in unincorporated St. Clair County has been identified as Brandon E. Scott.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. confirmed his identity Wednesday afternoon as authorities still investigate the shooting death.

Ryan Boike, superintendent of Belleville School District 118, said Scott would have been a fifth grader at Henry Raab Elementary beginning next month.

“It’s unimaginable,” he said of the shooting. “Our hearts are broken for his family during this unimaginable time. He was a great kid and everybody loved him.”

Deputies found the youth when they responded to a 9:57 p.m. report of someone being shot, according to Sgt. James Hendricks of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department. Dye Sr. said the boy was pronounced dead at 10:59 p.m. at Memorial Hospital in Belleville.

Neighboring police agencies also responded and are assisting in the investigation. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to assist in the investigation. Anyone with information should call 618-825-5200 or 618-825-2051.

The command post for the Major Case Squad is at the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 700 N. Fifth St. in Belleville.

No other details had been released about the shooting as of Wednesday afternoon.