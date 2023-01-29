Authorities release identity of Acton woman struck and killed outside her home

ACTON — Authorities have released the identity of a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle late Monday morning outside her home.

In a press release, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and interim Police Chief James Cogan said Friday that the victim was Irene Durand-Bryan, 66.

Authorities said that at about 11:45 a.m. Monday, police and firefighters responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle outside her home in the area of Concord Road near Alcott Street. First responders transported Durand-Bryan to Emerson Hospital in Concord, where she was pronounced dead.

Through an initial investigation at the scene, officers determined that Durand-Bryan was struck by a vehicle, later determined to be a Ford van, that initially fled the scene. But while investigators were still at the scene, the operator, identified only as a 60-year-old Acton man, returned and made contact with police.

WCVB-TV reported that sources told reporter Peter Eliopoulos on the day of the crash that Durand-Bryan was collecting mail when she was struck by the hit-and-run driver.

An obituary posted online by Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service indicated that Durand-Bryan was a licensed psychologist and Core Energetics therapist, with offices in Concord and Lowell.

Authorities stressed that the investigation is ongoing, and that no charges have been filed. The Middlesex District Attorney's Office, Acton Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are the investigating parties.

