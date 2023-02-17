Authorities release identity of man fatally shot in Reading

Feb. 16—Reading police on Thursday identified the man who was shot and killed in a northwest Reading apartment before dawn on Valentine's Day in what investigators said was a domestic violence related murder.

Richardson Rivera-Lugo, 23, of Reading was pronounced dead Tuesday by Berks County Deputy Coroner Eric Graeff at the scene in the first-floor apartment at West Windsor and Gordon streets.

An autopsy Wednesday night determined Rivera-Lugo died of multiple gunshot wounds, Chief Deputy Coroner George Holmes said Thursday. He said Rivera-Lugo suffered two gunshots wounds to the chest and a single gunshot wound to the head.

The suspect, Mevlin Ojeda, 39, of the 300 block of Elm Street surrendered at City Hall about an hour after the 5:50 a.m. shooting. He was was committed to Berks County Prison without bail to await a hearing following arraignment before District Judge Carissa L. Johnson in Reading Central Court.

Reading police charged him with first-, second- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault and related charges in killing Rivera-Lugo in the kitchen of the apartment and the wounding of a woman with whom Ojeda had a previous romantic relationship.

According to investigators:

Ojeda broke into the apartment about 5:50 a.m. while both victims were sleeping. The woman came out to the living room and saw Ojeda wearing a mask and holding a handgun.

Ojeda asked where Rivera-Lugo was in the apartment, and the woman told him to leave, saying she was calling the police.

Rivera-Lugo was hiding in the kitchen during the initial encounter. The woman was shot in the leg as she tried to block Ojeda's path to the kitchen.

She said Ojeda and Rivera-Lugo tussled and she heard several more shots before Ojeda fled through the back door. Police arrived moments later and found both victims in the kitchen.

The woman, whose name was withheld, was transported by ambulance to the Reading Hospital trauma center for treatment.

Ojeda told police that he drove to the apartment before dawn and became upset when he saw the Rivera-Lugo's vehicle parked in the block.

He told investigators that he had lived with the woman he shot but had moved out about a year ago. They rekindled the relationship last month, but she abruptly ended the relationship Monday.

He said the woman was in a relationship with another man — the same man he shot and killed.

Where to find help

Call 9-1-1 if you or someone you know are in immediate danger.

To seek the help of an advocate or to contact Safe Berks, call the 24-hour hotline, 844-789-SAFE (7233) or text SAFE BERKS to 20121.

Safe Berks provides free and confidential services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault 24 hours a day. All services are available in English and Spanish, and translation will be used for any other language needed.