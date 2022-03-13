Authorities release identity of man who was found shot to death in a Sauget parking lot

A man whose body was found in a Sauget parking lot Sunday morning died from a gunshot wound, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

The victim was identified as Jonathan Brown, 29, of Black Jack, Missouri, Dye said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:30 a.m., Dye said.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating.

Sauget Police Chief James Jones said officers were dispatched to the parking lot in the 400 block of Monsanto Avenue at 6:45 a.m. to investigate a report of a man down. The lot is for overflow parking for Oz Nightclub, according to the chief.

Jones said early Sunday that circumstances surrounding the man’s death were unknown. There had been no reports of gunshots in the area, he said.

“We don’t have those answers at this time,” Jones said.

The Major Case Squad was activated to investigate the death about 8 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Major Case Squad at 618-337-5267 or the anonymous tip line at Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-8477. Tipsters can receive up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.