Authorities release identity of man shot to death in Washington Park

Authorities have released the identity of a man who was shot to death early Wednesday in Washington Park.

Marvin Powers, 31, died at St. Louis University Hospital where he was taken following the 3:30 a.m. shooting, according to Tara Rich, spokesperson for the Office of the Medical Examiner in St. Louis. Powers’ address was unavailable.

Powers and another man were shot in the 1200 block of Kingshighway near Adelaide Place, according to police officials.

Police received a report of the shooting about 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found two men with gunshot wounds. The second victim was treated at a St. Louis hospital and released.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Washington Park Police Department at 616-874-0115. Illinois State Police agents are assisting Washington Park police in the investigation.

A lifelong friend of Powers described him as a “super, super good person.” Antonio Winters, who is married to Powers’ cousin, said it’s ``totally unbelievable” that his friend was shot.

“He didn’t bother anyone. He always kept to himself,” Winters said. “He barely talked to anyone. It’s very shocking and very sad.”

Winters learned about his friend’s death from another friend.

“He was in the wrong place at the wrong time. He was just a ... real good person,” Winters said.

He is hopeful police can capture the killer. Winters also wants an end to the gun violence.

“I’ve been tired of all of this killing. I do want something done to end all of this gun violence we are seeing,” he said