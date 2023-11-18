Authorities release image of arson suspect in L.A. I-10 freeway fire

California fire authorities released images of a person of interest in a massive fire that damaged a portion of Interstate 10 near downtown Los Angeles last week. The fire also destroyed vehicles and construction materials. Photo courtesy Cal Fire/X

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- California fire authorities released images of a person of interest in a massive fire that damaged a portion of Interstate 10 near downtown Los Angeles last week.

Cal Fire said the man was wearing blue shorts, a black jacket and carrying a black backpack and green scarf. He had a knee brace on his right leg. Authorities said the man appeared to have visible burns on his left leg.

The fire started under I-10 about 12:30 a.m. Nov. 11 and took more than 160 firefighters from 26 stations and a helicopter to battle the inferno. The flames quickly spread to nearby storage yards. Several vehicles, including a fire engine, were damaged, but crews protected three commercial buildings from the flames.

While officials originally said it would take weeks to repair the damage to the major intersection, Gov. Gavin Newsom instead said it could open in days due to quick construction work.

"One thing we can guarantee you is we will be open, five lanes in both directions, at the latest, Tuesday of next week," Newsom said Thursday.

Please read the attached crime alert. If you have any information, please contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal Arson and Bomb Unit at arsonbomb@fire.ca.gov or call the CAL FIRE Arson Hotline at 1-800-468-4408. pic.twitter.com/bSB8POYLk9— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 18, 2023