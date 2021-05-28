Authorities release image of car involved in road rage death of six-year-old boy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graig Graziosi
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;The vehicle allegedly driven by the suspects in the shooting death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos&lt;/p&gt; (California Highway Patrol)

The vehicle allegedly driven by the suspects in the shooting death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos

(California Highway Patrol)

Authorities have released an image of the vehicle they believe was driven by a suspect in the shooting death of six-year-old Aiden Leos in Orange, California.

The California Highway Patrol described the vehicle as a white Volkswagen Golf SportWagen with non-tinted windows, and believe it is either a 2018 or 2019 model.

The suspects are described as a female driver and a male passenger, who is believed to have actually shot the gun that resulted in Leos' death.

Prosecutors have vowed to catch the person who killed Aiden.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer told the shooter they have 24 hours to turn themselves in, or face potentially harsher consequences once they are caught.

"I have run out of patience. I put out a warning yesterday. They have 24 hours to turn themselves in or I’m really not going to have any consideration for their fate when I consider what charges to bring against them," Mr Spitzer told Fox News.

He reiterated his threat on Thursday.

"It's time to turn yourself in," Mr Spitzer said. "It's time to understand that the longer this goes on, the less sympathetic I will be to understanding why you did what you did."

Aiden Leos in the backseat of his mother&#x002019;s car. The 6-year-old was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Orange County, California. (Screengrab)
Aiden Leos in the backseat of his mother’s car. The 6-year-old was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Orange County, California. (Screengrab)

The boy was shot last Friday on the 55 Freeway in Orange.

His mother reportedly flipped off a driver who cut her off. Someone in the car that cut her off then shot at her vehicle. The bullet struck Aiden in the stomach. He died in hospital.

Aiden was sitting in the backseat of his mother’s car and on the way to kindergarten when he was shot.

A reward for information on the suspects has been steadily growing and now sits at $310,000.

"We do hope the reward continues to increase and incentivise anyone with any information to help catch Aiden’s killer," Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner told USA TODAY.

Aiden’s sister, Alexis Cloonan, thanked the public for its support in the wake of her brother's shooting.

"Thank you on behalf of me and my mother for all the support," she said. "Aiden gets to have a funeral as beautiful as he is."

After the shooting, she pleaded for the public to assist authorities in identifying her brother’s killer.

"He's only 6, and he was so sweet," she said. "He was a very, very loving boy, so please help us find who did this to him."

Read More

Seven natural wonders of the UK revealed

Two police officers shot after entering home in Maryland

CDC says vaccinated children can skip wearing masks at US summer camps

Recommended Stories

  • San Jose mass killer was facing disciplinary hearing over racist remarks on day of shooting, report says

    Shooter was considered an “outsider” by a co-worker

  • 'Let's get justice for his family': Reward reaches at least $300K in search for shooter of 6-year-old boy on California freeway

    Aiden Leos, 6, was fatally shot last week during an apparent road rage incident on State Route 55 in Orange, southeast of Los Angeles.

  • Armed teacher stops stranger from abducting 11-year-old at recess, Utah police say

    “This teacher, this school employee, is a hero.”

  • Man found inside air conditioner inside SW Houston Walmart

    When workers found the man, he refused to leave. Officers had to call in SWAT to help get him out.

  • 19-Year-Old with 'Kind and Loving Personality' Dies in Car Crash on Calif. Freeway

    "Troy was a very special young man... His smile and laugh [were] infectious," reads a GoFundMe page for Troy Yoda's family

  • As road rage incidents increase near Memorial Day, NC troopers crack down on drivers

    Glass shatters in a shooting that injured a driver on I-485 in what police call a road rage incident.

  • Patient dies after being 'dropped' off operating table

    A patient has died after she was “dropped” off an operating table. Jeannette Shields, 70, had been receiving treatment in Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle for gall stones. Her husband, John, told the BBC that his wife broke her hip after leaving her bed to go to the lavatory by herself, after getting no response to her buzzer. Two days later she underwent surgery to repair it, after which he was called by the hospital to say that surgery had been successful, but they had “dropped her off the operating [table] after the surgery”, he said. “She had a great big bump on the back of her head and she just deteriorated and then she just passed away,” he added. “I’m really shocked.”

  • New footage shows UFOs swarming navy ship

    The government plans to release a report detailing what it knows about UFOs sometime next month

  • Mollie Tibbetts' death: Cristhian Bahena Rivera convicted of murdering Iowa college student

    The University of Iowa sophomore went for a jog July 18, 2018, and never came home.

  • Biden backs enormous Trump-era Alaska oil drilling project opposed by environmentalists

    In a move that shocked environmentalists, the Department of Interior defends a plan to extract hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil from Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve

  • ‘I’m screaming’: Cicada filmed crawling onto CNN journalist Manu Raju, shocking viewers

    Media figures react on Twitter to CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent in unexpected cicada cameo

  • Businessman didn’t pay employees’ Social Security and dodged $2.5M in taxes, feds say

    The 52-year-old is accused of spending what he owed in taxes on plastic surgery, baseball tickets and other luxury expenses.

  • Amy Cooper Is Suing The Employer That Fired Her For Being Racist

    Amy Cooper — the Central Park “Karen” who called the police on a Black birdwatcher named Christian Cooper and falsely accused him of threatening her — has apparently learned nothing in the past year. Cooper, a white woman, is now suing her former employer for firing her over the racist incident, and she’s arguing that she is a victim of racial discrimination. Yes, really. Ms. Cooper filed the lawsuit in federal court on Tuesday against financial services firm Franklin Templeton, the firm’s CEO Jenny Johnson, and unnamed employees. The suit claims she was not properly (properly) fired and also alleges that Franklin Templeton didn’t adequately investigate claims that her call to the police was racially motivated, which she has repeatedly denied. “The Defendants’ announcements to the effect that they had conducted an investigation, and that the investigation concluded indisputably that the Plaintiff was a racist when Defendants knew they had not conducted an investigation which concluded indisputably that the Plaintiff was a racist, was extreme and outrageous,” the suit claims. But a video of the May 2020 incident paints a different picture. The video shows Christian Cooper asking Amy Cooper (the two are not related) to put a leash on her dog, per the park rules. Ms. Cooper refused and threatened to call the police. “I’m going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life,” she said. Following the incident, Mr. Cooper declined to participate in the investigation into the incident, instead writing in an op-ed for The Washington Post that it was important to center the systemic racism that led to the encounter. In the end, Ms. Cooper was cleared of misdemeanor charges and instead attended a restorative justice program “designed not just to punish but to educate and promote community healing,” said Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi. However, it would appear that Ms. Cooper has learned nothing from the program about accountability and repairing harm. Ms. Cooper’s complaint against her former employer claims that the company did not adequately investigate the incident. If it had, the investigation would have shown that she did not yell at Christian Cooper “because she was a racist,” but because “she was alone in the park and frightened to death,” according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit also claims that Franklin Templeton’s statements describing Ms. Cooper’s actions as racist were defamatory. As such, Cooper seeks lost pay, and emotional and punitive damages. But civil rights experts say the case has no grounds and called it inappropriate, adding that Ms. Cooper’s lawsuit does nothing to connect her former employer’s actions to racial discrimination. “I think it’s frankly inappropriate to hijack civil rights statutes with these kinds of claims,” Damon T. Hewitt, the executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, told The New York Times. “I’m not going to say a white person can never face discrimination. I would not say that. But in this instance, there just seems to be no claim at all.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Amy Cooper's Case Has Been DismissedAmy Cooper Made A 2nd Call To Police That DayAbolitionists Don't Support Amy Cooper's Charges

  • Concert event commemorating Tulsa race massacre canceled

    Organizers have canceled plans for an afternoon of speeches and performances commemorating the centennial on Monday of the Tulsa massacre that decimated the city's affluent African-American district of Greenwood, citing "unexpected circumstances." CBS News reported the event was canceled following a dispute between the commission and a lawyer for the victims. "Due to unexpected circumstances with entertainers and speakers the Centennial Commission is unable to fulfill our high expectations for Monday afternoon's commemoration event and has determined not to move forward with the event at this time," Phil Armstrong, the project director of the centennial commission, said in a statement on Friday.

  • Biden budget scraps 'Hyde Amendment,' potentially allowing federal funding of abortion

    Since 1977, the federal government has been prohibited from spending money to help cover the cost of abortion.

  • Ex-prisoners are going hungry amid barriers, bans to benefits on the outside

    Stripped of benefits, some former prisoners are forced to rely on charity. Chandan KhannaA/AFP via Getty Images)Around 600,000 people are released annually from the U.S.‘s sprawling prisons network. Many face considerable barriers as a result of their convictions when it comes to essentials in life, like getting a job or a home. It can even be harder to feed themselves. Formerly incarcerated people are twice as likely to suffer food insecurity as the general population, with 1 in 5 ex-prisoners finding it difficult to obtain regular, nutritious meals. A 2013 survey of recently released prisoners came up with an even more stark finding: More than 90% were food insecure. Of the more than 100 formerly incarcerated people included in that study, 37% reported that they did not eat anything for a whole day at one point in the previous month. Lifelong ban on benefits Compounding the problem is that some formerly incarcerated persons are denied access to parts of the U.S.’s life-sustaining social safety. Twenty-five years ago, Congress passed a bill that imposed lifetime bans on convicted drug felons’ receiving Temporary Aid to Needy Families (TANF) and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) – two federal programs aimed at alleviating the effects of poverty and food insecurity among Americans. A number of states have since opted out of the ban. But 27 still have modified versions, often requiring that people with a drug conviction submit to drug testing or meet other eligibility criteria before they can receive SNAP payments. One state, South Carolina, still has the full ban in place. The Biden administration recently announced its intention to change this. Included in the US$1.8 trillion American Families Plan is a provision to “facilitate re-entry for formerly incarcerated individuals through SNAP eligibility.” As scholars who research food security among marginalized populations, we believe the current federal policy is inconsistent with the need to support reentry for formerly incarcerated people. As the proposed American Families plan notes, the ban on convicted drug felons’ receiving SNAP disproportionately affects Black Americans. It also is a major barrier to rehabilitation and increases the chances of recidivism among recently released prisoners. Victims in the war on drugs The idea of banning drug felons from public assistance started during the push to reform welfare in the 1990s. It followed years of media reports and conservative politicians demonizing people who received food and cash benefits in addition to low-rent housing. Recipients were characterized as lazy and unwilling to work, giving rise to stories of “welfare queens” living off handouts in low-income public housing. Meanwhile, “war on drugs” policies popularized during the Nixon and Reagan administrations conditioned an American public to more punitive conditions for those convicted of drug offenses. Such “tough on crime” policies culminated in the signing of the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act in 1994. That legislation, drafted by then-Sen. Joe Biden, resulted in a swelling of the U.S. prison network. It imposed longer sentences on violent and drug offenses and brought in the the “three strikes” rule that saw mandatory life imprisonment for a third violent offense conviction. The ban on SNAP payments for those found guilty of drug offenses came two years later in the innocuous-sounding Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996. The provision, inserted in the bill by Texas Republican Sen. Phil Gramm, asserted that any individual convicted of a drug felony would not be eligible for “benefits under the food stamp program” or cash through TANF. Arguing his point in Congress, Gramm explained: “If we are serious about our drug laws, we ought not to give people welfare benefits who are violating the nation’s drug laws.” The ban likely affected the lives of a huge number of people in the U.S. Around 20 million people have a felony conviction in the U.S. In 2020, around 20% of the 2.3 million incarcerated people had been convicted for a drug charge. This includes an increasing number of women. Studies have shown that SNAP reduces the likelihood of being food insecure by 30%. It is also associated with improved health and reduced health care costs. And for formerly incarcerated people, there are also other benefits. If the aim of the 1996 ban was to reduce the chances of re-offending, then evidence suggests the opposite is true. A 2016 study of the effects of a modified version of the ban in Florida found that it increased recidivism. “The increase is driven by financially motivated crimes, suggesting that the cut in benefits causes ex-offenders to return to crime to make up for the lost transfer income,” the author concluded. Meanwhile, a 2013 study of formerly incarcerated people and HIV risk behaviors found that those who reported going a whole day without eating at one point in the previous month were more likely to also report using heroin or cocaine before sex, or exchanging sex for money. [Explore the intersection of faith, politics, arts and culture. Sign up for This Week in Religion.] Supporting ex-prisoners, and their families The burden of the ban on convicted drug felons’ receiving SNAP disproportionately fell on Black Americans. For years, Black drug offenders have been the principal targets in the “war on drugs.” Black Americans are more than five times as likely to be incarcerated as white Americans. This is not because Black Americans use more drugs than their white counterparts. Recent data indicates that drug consumption among Black Americans is similar to or sometimes less than that of their white counterparts. This racial gap in incarceration rates for drugs offenses will likely mean Black Americans have been affected by lifelong bans on SNAP payments at a greater rate. And it adds an additional burden on not only formerly incarcerated people, but also their families. As the Biden administration noted in calling for the ban to be revoked: “SNAP is a critical safety net for many individuals as they search for employment to support themselves and their families.” The unfairness of the ban has increasingly been acknowledged by individual states that have opted out from imposing it – 22 states and D.C. to date. But barriers remain, with some states requiring drug treatment, drug testing and parole compliance to enable eligibility. Even if the lifelong ban on formerly incarcerated people’s receiving benefits is revoked at a federal level, food insecurity in the U.S. will no doubt remain a problem – and one that continues to disproportionately affect Black Americans. But doing so will remove at least one barrier to the successful reintegration into society of members of America’s vast prison network.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Margaret Lombe, Boston College and Von Nebbitt, Washington University in St Louis. Read more:Huge numbers of the formerly incarcerated are unemployed, but there are some promising solutionsMore people are dying in American prisons – here’s how they face the end of their lives The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Child dies after stray bullet hit her while she was bouncing on trampoline

    Business leaders offer $30,000 reward after three children shot in city in past month

  • Woman found shot in head at Philadelphia shopping plaza

    A woman is fighting for her life after she was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head at a Philadelphia shopping plaza on Wednesday night.

  • Companies, states up the ante on vaccine incentives

    Data: Ohio Department of Health; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosFor those who haven't been convinced to get a vaccine yet, companies have begun offering everything from date nights to tropical vacations to coax Americans to get the shot.Why it matters: The giveaways are just the latest examples of increasingly lucrative rewards, including Ohio's $1 million lottery prizes, aimed at luring the hesitant.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It started this spring with free donuts from Krispy Kreme. But now more companies and states are upping the ante.CVS Health's prizes include giveaways of $5,000 for family reunions, one-week cruises, dates from dating app Hinge and more.United Airlines is offering MileagePlus members who upload their vaccination cards by June 22 a chance to win free flights for a year.Since Governor Mike DeWine announced the $1 million lottery and chances for college scholarships on May 12, nearly 2.8 Ohioans registered for the lottery by getting a shot, the state said. It announced its first winners on Wednesday. Ohio is still a bit behind the national average, with only about 40% of its population fully vaccinated. But the state has seen a recent uptick. Other states appear to be taking notes.New York will raffle off 50 four-year scholarships to teens who get a shot by July 7, Axios' Jacob Knutson writes. Maryland announced it will hold 40 daily drawings for $40,000 each and a $400,000 Fourth of July jackpot of its own.The other side: Some Republicans in Ohio have called the lottery 'a frivolous use of taxpayer dollars,' the Guardian writes. They are pushing legislation that would ban government, insurers or businesses from offering incentives for shots "or even requesting that people get vaccinated," according to the Ohio Capital Journal. The cynic might say these incentives are simply great marketing, said Emily Largent, a medical ethicist at the University of Pennsylvania who has written about paying people to get vaccinated. But giveaways can be effective among those people who don’t have any deep-seated reason not to be vaccinated."Offering some of these benefits is a way to make the vaccine more appealing in the here and now because we’ve given someone a tangible reason to get vaccinated right now," Largent told Axios. But Largent is less convinced about the value when the government offers perks for shots compared to other public health tools. "I have yet to see statistics that have been terribly compelling about how many people are holding out because they needed to see a little benefit," she said.One of the most successful incentives so far may have been the CDC's announcement that vaccinated people could take off their masks. Online interest in vaccines spiked right after that announcement, according to new CDC data reported by CNN."This shows incentives matter," Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University School of Medicine, told CNN.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Convicted felon flees sentencing hearing and flings himself off sixth-floor balcony

    Officers chased down 44-year-old after he ran from court room, falling six floors