Authorities release name of man suspected of killing mother, daughter found dead in Buford home

Aug. 3—A mother and her 18-year-old daughter were found killed Tuesday in a Buford home after Hall County Sheriff's deputies fatally shot the suspect, officials said.

Thang Duc Doan, 51, of Buford, was shot by Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Doan "made aggressive movements toward deputies with a knife" before he was killed, deputies said.

The shooting happened about 11 p.m. after a welfare check and possible missing persons case of Kim Oanh Nguyen, 42, and her daughter, Lam-Anh Tran, 18, deputies said.

"I'm not at liberty to give a specific timeline at this point," Hall County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said. "I will just say it was a few hours before the shooting."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said when the Sheriff's Office was unable to contact anyone at the home, a concerned relative went to the home trying to find the family.

Doan, appearing to have blood on his clothes, was at the home and told the relative that the family was not there.

That relative then told the Hall County Sheriff's Office, who secured a search warrant for the home.

As the deputies executed the search warrant in the 3200 block of Long Creek Drive, they came into contact with Doan wielding a knife, according to the GBI.

"We have an idea but we're not positive about the relationship between the suspect and the victims at this time," Williams said.

It was also not clear yet, Williams said, who asked for the welfare check.

After the shooting of the man, deputies entered the home and found the bodies of the women.

Williams did not have the cause of death for the two women and said the bodies were being sent for autopsies. She was not able to say if there was any visible trauma on the women's bodies.

Hall County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the deaths of the women, while the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will investigate the deputy-involved shooting.

Williams was checking to see how many officers would be on leave from the officer-involved shooting.

Neighbors said they were shaken by the fatal shootings.

Neighbor Sandy Smith said the man shot by deputies was "overly nice," saying "he talks to himself a lot."

But, she added, "everyone's shocked. He seems very nice."

Neighbor Umang Patel said he didn't know the man personally but would say hello and wave when the man walked his dog down the street.

"I see him daily with his dog," he said.

Times reporter Ben Anderson contributed to this article.