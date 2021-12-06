Authorities release name of the suspect in Mesquite police officer’s shooting death

Authorities on Monday released the name of a man who they allege shot a Mesquite police officer to death last week.

Jamie Jaramillo, who lives in Balch Springs, is at a hospital where is condition is in stable, Mesquite police said. The slain officer, Richard Houston, shot Jaramillo, 37.

Jaramillo may be charged with capital murder of a peace officer, police said.

The police department also said on Monday that Houston’s funeral will be on Thursday in Rockwell. A visitation is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at Lake Pointe Church at 701 Interstate 30. The service will begin at noon. The public is welcome to attend the service. Houston’s family asked that the graveside ceremony be private.

Houston and Jaramillo were shot during a disturbance call on Friday in the 1500 block of South Belt Line Road.

Houston, a 21-year veteran of the department, was married with three children.

Houston and Jaramillo were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Dallas. The department said Houston died on Friday at 2:11 p.m.