Authorities release name of teenager found shot dead on Arlington living room floor

A man who died on Saturday on an apartment living room floor in Arlington had been shot in the head by another person, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Daniel Salinas died of a shotgun wound, a forensic pathologist determined. He was 18.

Salinas was among six people who were hanging out at the apartment in the 800 block of East Sanford Street when one of them began to handle a shotgun and fired it about 11:30 p.m., Arlington police said, attributing the account to a witness who lives in the apartment.

Police have not arrested a suspect, an Arlington police spokesperson said on Wednesday. Police detained several people for questioning by detectives. The police investigation is incomplete.

Police continued to ask the public for tips. Someone with information about Salinas’ death may call Det. Krystallyne Holly at 817-459-5935. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.