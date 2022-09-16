Authorities release name of the victim found dead in Norwalk apartment

Police have revealed the identity of a woman found dead in a Norwalk apartment earlier this week.

Authorities found Karisa Shendelman, 31, dead in an apartment at 608 Knoll Driveat at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release. Shendelman appeared to suffer from multiple stab wounds, the release said.

A man there was detained and arrested on unrelated charges, according to the release.

No charges have been issued in relation to Shendelman's death, the release said.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident alongside the local police department as a homicide, the release said. There is no danger to the public, according to the release.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3.

