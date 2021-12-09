Authorities release no names, few details a day after deadly task force shootout in Columbus

Wed., Dec. 8, 2021, Columbus, Ohio, USA; Area law enforcement and medics work the scene of a shooting involving a U.S. Marshal in the 2700 block of Fourseasons Drive in southeast Columbus. Members of a task force were serving a warrant at a resident when gunfire was exchanged and the Marshal and another individual were shot. The Marshal was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive. The other individual was shot and later died.

Franklin County Sheriff's office investigators and the U.S. Marshals Service weren't releasing the identities Thursday of the gunman killed, the wounded deputy marshal and the four people arrested during a federal task force raid the day before that ended in a shootout on Columbus' Southeast Side.

Maureen Kocot, spokeswoman for the Franklin County Sheriff's office, said Thursday that the identity of the gunman fatally shot Wednesday morning by law enforcement was not being released because his identity hadn't been officially confirmed by the Franklin County Coroner's office.

The wounded deputy U.S. Marshal was still hospitalized and will not be identified until released, Kocot said.

The U.S. Marshals Service also declined Thursday to release the identity of the deputy or provide further details of the shootout.

"Out of respect for families dealing with tragic events, (Marshals Service) policy precludes release of information about our deputy at this time," Charles Sanso, supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal with SOFAST, said in an email, referring further questions to the sheriff's office.

Four people were arrested at the residence on the 2700 block of Four Seasons Drive following the shootout, including the man for whom authorities had an arrest warrant and three others who also had outstanding warrants, Kocot said. However, she would not provide the names of those arrested.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Rick Minerd Jr. said Wednesday that the shooting occurred just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday after the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) made entry into a residence on Four Seasons Drive, which is in a large subdivision located south of Williams Road and east of Alum Creek Drive on Columbus' Southeast Side.

The U.S. Marshals Service said in a release Wednesday that task force members were there to arrest a man wanted by Columbus police for an aggravated robbery charge.

As officers were taking that suspect into custody, the release said, an unknown gunman fired from a nearby closet, striking a deputy U.S. marshal in the torso.

Law enforcement officers returned fire, and the shooting suspect was hit, the release said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Minerd said the deputy U.S. Marshal was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and was expected to survive.

Columbus Deputy Police Chief Tim Becker said law enforcement agencies involved at the scene Wednesday decided that the county Sheriff's office would handle the investigation into the shooting and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation would process the crime scene for evidence.

The sheriff's office was chosen to investigate the shooting because it is no longer a member of SOFAST, having dropped its participation in the wake of the fatal shooting Dec. 4, 2020 of Casey Goodson Jr. by then-Franklin County SWAT Deputy Jason Meade following an unsuccessful SOFAST suspect search nearby in which Meade participated. Meade has been indicted by the Franklin County grand jury on murder charges and he and Franklin County are defendants in a civil suit filed by Goodson's estate in U.S. District Court.

SOFAST is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement task force created by the U.S. Marshals Service "to arrest the most violent felons in the Southern District of Ohio," with strike teams headquartered in Columbus, Cincinnati and Dayton. The task force is made up of U.S. Marshals as well as agents, officers, and deputies from multiple federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: