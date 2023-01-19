Authorities release new photos of missing East Boston woman last seen in November

Police have released new photographs of an East Boston woman who has been missing since November 2022 in a renewed effort to locate her.

41-year-old Reina Morales Rojas was last seen entering a car on Bennington Street in East Boston and was dropped off on Allston Street in Somerville on November 26, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. Officials previously spelled her first name “Reyna,” which has since been corrected.

She is a 5′5″, 145lb Hispanic woman with black hair and black eyes.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Boston Police Department, are assisting in the search.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

