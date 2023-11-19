Authorities release photos of person of interest in 10 Freeway fire in L.A.

Authorities have released photographs and a description of a man sought in connection with last weekend’s fire that damaged part of the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles. According to CalFire, the person of interest is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 170 to 190 pounds. He is believed to be between the ages of 30 and 35 and has black hair. His race and eye color are unknown, officials said. He was seen in a black hoodie, blue shorts and gray shoes with a green scarf, a knee brace on his right knee and a dark-colored backpack. KTLA's Rachel Menitoff reports on Nov. 18, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/10-freeway-fire/10-freeway-arson-suspect-description-released/

View comments