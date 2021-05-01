Authorities release suspect's name in high-speed chase on N.M. 14

May 1—A driver who hit at least three cars while leading Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies on a chase Wednesday on N.M. 14 has been identified as 41-year-old Jarrick Denewiler of California.

Denewiler, who was arrested and booked in the Santa Fe County jail, told deputies he had consumed narcotics before engaging in the high-speed pursuit around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday south of Santa Fe, according to a statement of probable cause. The chase ended just before Rancho Viejo Boulevard.

A deputy encountered the vehicle after receiving multiple calls about hit-and-runs involving a red 1993 Nissan Pathfinder headed north on N.M. 14. One deputy began following Denewiler, the statement said, and turned on his emergency lights after watching the man swerve into oncoming traffic at speeds of up to 110 mph. Another deputy traveling south had to veer out of the roadway to avoid colliding with Denewiler, the statement said.

Just before N.M. 599, deputies were able to deploy a spike belt and bring Denewiler to a stop. He was pulled from his car holding a knife but dropped it as deputies arrested him.

One woman told deputies Denewiler's vehicle had come up behind her and hit her car multiple times, causing her car to spin.

Another driver said Denewiler sideswiped him in a no-passing zone, which damaged his mirror.

A second woman told deputies she was driving on N.M. 14 near Madrid when Denewiler began to tail her. He hit her vehicle six or seven times, she said, and then pulled in front of her, stopped, got out of his vehicle and began screaming at her while striking her hood and windows with his hands.

Denewiler told deputies he had consumed PCP and cocaine but refused a blood test, according to the statement of probable cause.

He has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer, two counts of criminal damage to property, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, three counts of reckless driving and numerous other traffic violations.