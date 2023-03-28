Authorities release video of gunman opening fire during Nashville school shooting

Police in Tennessee have released terrifying video of the person responsible for a mass shooting.

The videos show the chilling moments the shooter fired through the doors of a Christian elementary school.

Three 9-year-olds and three staff members were shot and killed.

Video: Authorities: Nashville school shooting was targeted, thought-out attack

Videos show the gunman with one of the weapons, that police said the shooter had.

Police are still working through evidence to try to determine why this happened.

According to police, this mass shooting was planned out.

They found a note on how the shooter was going to pull off the crime in their home.

But the reason why this happened is still under investigation.

See more in the video above.

