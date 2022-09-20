Authorities release video officer fatally shooting man outside Tucson lounge

Authorities released a video on Monday of a Tucson police officer fatally shooting 25-year-old Adum Mahamat outside of a hookah lounge on Aug. 20.

Tucson police said that they responded to a call about a fight involving a man with a gun shortly before 3:30 a.m. at Diamondz Lounge near West Ajo Way and Interstate 19. When officers arrived, the involved participants had left the area. However, officers were told about a second fight inside the lounge when speaking with its staff.

According to the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team, the people involved in the second fight were fleeing from the lounge into the parking lot when officers arrived. Police said that Mahamat was found with a handgun, and two officers say they struck him after he refused to drop the weapon at their command.

Authorities said that it took roughly three minutes for the officers to begin life-saving measurers on Mahamat since they need additional resources to make the scene safe. Mahamat was then hospitalized where he was pronounced dead, police said.

What the footage shows:

In the security footage, at least two dozen people can be seen inside the lounge before several men get into a physical altercation. One of them, identified by police as the armed suspect, throws a punch before several people nearby try to push him away.

Someone appears to knock Mahamat's gun before he rushes to pick it up again and the gun's holster can be seen on the ground. Several people can be seen rushing toward the exit at first while others appear unaware of the weapon.

Later on, bodycam footage from lead police officer Angela Gist shows more people sprinting outside of the club into the parking lot. Gist and police come face to face with Mahamat and several officers can be heard yelling at him to put the gun down as he holds it in his right hand.

Bodycam footage from a different officer is slowed down and appears to show him chambering a round into the handgun.

At the end of the video, officers can be seen administering life-saving measures to Mahamat before he was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Reach the reporter Jeremy Yurow at Jyurow@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Authorities release video of officer involved shooting in Tucson