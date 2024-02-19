UPDATE: Green Bay firefighter sent to hospital after costly fire on Klaus Street

MONDAY, 02/19/2024, 3:30 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One Green Bay firefighter was sent to a nearby hospital with an injury after battling a costly structure fire on Monday morning.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, firefighters were sent to the 1100 block of Klaus Street in the city of Green Bay shortly after 10:00 a.m. for a possible structure fire.

While crews were en route, they were notified that the fire was possibly in the basement, and upon arrival, they found a two-story multi-unit structure with smoke pouring out of the window.

All residents were able to self-evacuate prior to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department’s arrival on the scene.

Crews extinguished the fire in the basement, but the fire had extended into the walls and void spaces within the structure.

One occupant was treated and released on the scene, and one firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital with an injury. The nature of the injury was not immediately made available.

Firefighters rescued two cats, but two additional cats were found dead inside the building.

All four occupants of the house are without a home as a result of the fire, which authorities estimate caused nearly $125,000 in damages.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating and working to determine the cause of the fire.

No additional details were provided.

