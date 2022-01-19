Authorities respond to 'potential pipe bomb' at Oakland federal building

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was called to the federal building and courthouse complex in downtown Oakland on Wednesday after someone reported seeing a suspicious device.

The Sheriff's Office described the device as "a potential pipe bomb."

"We are working with our local and federal partners to keep the scene safe while we work the problem," the Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities received the initial report about the device around 12:40 p.m., said Lt. Ray Kelly, a Sheriff's Office spokesman. The bomb squad remained on scene late Wednesday afternoon.

Employees were evacuated and authorities are asking the public to keep away from the area, Kelly said.

The FBI has responded and will handle the investigation into the device and the person who placed it, he said.

The Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse complex houses U.S. District Court, the Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Further information was not immediately available. This story will be updated.

