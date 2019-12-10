1 Police Officer Dies, Others Wounded in Jersey City Amid Heavy, Prolonged Gunfire

A police officer has died and three others were injured amid heavy gunfire in Jersey City, N.J., Tuesday, officials confirmed.

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop told reporters Tuesday afternoon that one officer was fatally shot, while another was injured after being shot in the shoulder. Two other officers were injured with shrapnel wounds. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez also confirmed the news on Twitter. Fulop said additional people died inside a building, but declined to elaborate.

Rabbi Shmuel Levitin of Chabad Young Professionals Hoboken and Jersey City told TIME that he was at the hospital with a Hasidic man who was injured in the incident.

SWAT teams responded to the scene Tuesday as heavy gunfire was exchanged for at least an hour, according to the Associated Press. An FBI spokeswoman told AP more than one officer was shot but did not provide further details. Dozens of bystanders watched the action unfold along a major thoroughfare as they pressed against a police barrier, with many filming the chaotic scene with their camera and some whooping as shots filled the air.

Gov. Phil Murphy also confirmed officers were shot in a tweet issued Tuesday afternoon.

The New Jersey State Police Benevolent Association also confirmed the news and asked for prayers.

The Newark, New Jersey, branch of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) also confirmed that agents responded to the active shooter scene. The New York City Police Department also tweeted that NYPD Special Operations officers are also assisting.

Video of the dramatic scene also began to circulate on social media.

The news also prompted area schools to be on lockdown amid reports of casualties. The Jersey City school district updated their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon to say “every school is on lockdown.” An official at a local Catholic School, Sacred Heart, told TIME the school also remains on lockdown but is not otherwise involved in the shooting.

Andy Patel works at a liquor store about three blocks from the scene of the shooting, and told AP the prolonged gunfire sounded like “firecrackers going off.”

“They were shooting like crazy about an hour ago. Then it stopped for like 20 or 30 minutes,” he said. “The cops were clearing everyone off the streets.”

Jersey City is located across the Hudson River from Manhattan. President Trump has also been briefed on the shooting and is monitoring.

This is a developing story and will be updated.