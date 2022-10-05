Authorities respond to several schools across SC after false reports of active shooters

Authorities across South Carolina responded to several schools Wednesday after after receiving false reports of active shooters at schools.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to South Middle School and Brooklyn Springs Elementary School after false reports of incidents. Deputies cleared the campuses building-by-building and found no shooter or anyone with injuries at the schools. The sheriff’s office confirmed that students are safe.

Law enforcement officers say South Middle School & Brooklyn Springs Elementary in Lancaster County are safe. They responded after a threat and say false reports of incidents at schools have been made state-wide today. @wsoctv — Tina Terry (@TinaTerryWSOC9) October 5, 2022

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said it also received calls claiming there was an active shooter at Chester County Schools. Officials said they believe the calls are a hoax, but are increasing law enforcement presence at schools in the county out of an abundance of caution.

The district was also advised to put all locations on a secure lock-out, deputies said.

Wednesday afternoon, the York County Sheriff’s Office tweeted they are monitoring a state-wide hoax of prank calls about shootings at local schools. Authorities said it is aware of one school in York County that received a similar false report.

“We take these hoaxes very seriously and several law enforcement agencies are working together to find the culprit of this hoax,” the tweet said. “Our Deputies and SROs work diligently to ensure the safety and security of our students daily.”

NOTICE: (1 of 3) We are closely monitoring a state-wide hoax of prank calls about shootings incidents at local schools. This hoax is called SWATing. The prank calls are an attempt to entice a large police response to disrupt school activities. #YCSONews #YCSOAlert pic.twitter.com/4Wht2wae8X — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) October 5, 2022

At Chesterfield County Schools, a district official told Channel 9 that it received a few fake calls.

Channel 9 has reached out to local South Carolina school districts for more information.

Wednesday morning, ABC affiliate WPDE also reported a false shooting at several schools in Myrtle Beach. They said officers responded to the schools and determined the call was a hoax.

According to WPDE, other active shooter hoaxes also took place at schools in Charleston County and Richland County.

Statement from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on the false reports:

“Active shooter situations are taken extremely serious by law enforcement. False claims aren’t a joke and prosecutors across the state will not treat them as jokes. I am disgusted by the recent numerous reports of false active shooter situations at South Carolina schools.”

Full statement from the Federal Bureau of Investigation:

“The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. Similar incidents have occurred recently across the country. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

