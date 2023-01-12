Authorities responding to possible shooting or stabbing near Travis County Jail

Authorities are responding to a call about a possible shooting or stabbing near the Travis County Jail, according to a statement from Austin police.

Officers responded to a call for help in the area of West 10th Street and Nueces Street at around 10:24 a.m. Thursday, the statement said. The downtown intersection is where the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center, Travis County Jail and the 299th District Court are located.

The call was listed as a "shoot/stab hotshot' call, which is typically a high-priority call in which authorities believe there may be an active threat to someone's life.

The American-Statesman requested to know more details about the call, including if someone was injured or if there was an active threat to the public, but did not immediately receive a response.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Authorities responding to 'shoot/stab' call near Travis County Jail