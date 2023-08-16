Authorities resume search for Haledon man 18 months after disappearance

PATERSON − Felix DeJesus’ daughter and brother watched from Westside Park as search-and-rescue responders looking for signs of the missing man floated past them in a boat on the Passaic River.

“They need scuba divers,” said the daughter, Mariana DeJesus.

“They’re not going to find anything after a year,” said the brother, Eric DeJesus.

“A year and a half,” responded his niece.

Authorities resumed searching for DeJesus on Wednesday, more than 18 months after he went missing in a case clouded by controversy over two Paterson police officers’ role in his disappearance.

Paterson Police and Fire reopened their search for Felix DeJesus, who has been missing since February 2022, along the Passaic River and West Side Park in Paterson, NJ on Wednesday Aug. 16, 2023. Felix DeJesus was last seen with two Paterson Police Officers.

The cops had taken DeJesus, who was 41 at the time, into their custody after a bodega disturbance on Feb. 2, 2022. They allegedly released him near the park by the river. But the officers shut off their body cameras before they let him go, fueling speculation and suspicions over what happened.

As he watched law enforcement officers gather at the park for Wednesday’s search effort, Eric DeJesus said he believed the initial investigation into his brother’s disappearance was delayed and derailed because of the police officers’ involvement.

“Paterson police didn’t want to take the case because their officers are involved,” the brother asserted.

After the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office took control of the Paterson Police Department in March, state authorities promised to do everything possible to solve the case, DeJesus family members said.

But it took several more months before Wednesday’s search took place. The operation involved officers from the AG’s Office, Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, Paterson police, and Haledon police as well as water search-and-rescue teams from the Paterson Fire Department.

The section of the park where DeJesus was last reported seen drinking alcohol with people around a campfire was blocked off Wednesday with yellow crime scene taped. While two crews on boats checked the river, two teams of searchers scoured the section of the park closest to the water.

One officer pushed aside brush as he stepped down a 4-foot embankment from the park to the river, and then climbed back up to the park level after finding nothing.

Four officers spent several minutes looking down at a rotted fallen tree in one of the river channels winding into the park, an area where debris, including a bed mattress had come to rest among the dead limbs.

Isa Abbassi, officer in charge of the Paterson Police Department, noted that the AG’s Office and Haledon police were leading the missing person investigation. But he also said the Paterson department was committed to doing whatever it could to help the probe in an effort “to bring closure to this case.”

“This is going to be a sustained effort,” Abbassi said when asked about Thursday’s search.

The missing man’s family members expressed little confidence in Wednesday’s search efforts.

“This is all for show,” said his brother.

“They want to shut us up,” said his daughter.

Standing on the outside of the yellow crime scene tape, the brother said he tries to keep a positive outlook on his sibling’s fate.

“If I don’t see him dead, I’m not going to say he’s dead,” DeJesus stated. “I hope my brother is still alive. That’s my hope.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Felix DeJesus search resumes 18 months after disappearance