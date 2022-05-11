Authorities retrieve thousands of grams of narcotics after residential search

An investigation into a Randleman residence yielded a little over 2,000 grams of methamphetamines, according to Randolph County's Sheriff's Office.

Executed by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office and the Criminal Interdiction Team, Wednesday's search lead to authorities seizing 315.5 grams of heroin, approximately 74.8 grams of cocaine, approximately 338 grams of marijuana, and approximately 10.3 grams of mushrooms.

The owner of the residence was arrested and charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors. These include:

felony trafficking in heroin

Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Felony Trafficking in Cocaine

Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance

Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Heroin

Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Cocaine

Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance

Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Marijuana

Felony Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substance

Misdemeanor Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia and Misdemeanor Possession Drug Paraphernalia

The suspect received a $1 million secured bond and is currently awaiting trial at the Randolph County Detention Center. His most recent court appearance was Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on The Courier-Tribune: Trafficking bust yeilds methamphetamines, other controlled substances