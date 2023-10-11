Authorities revealing little about the manhunt for and death of man accused of shooting deputy

Authorities are saying very little about the discovery of a dead Oklahoma City man accused of shooting a Cleveland County sheriff's deputy and killing a person in a passing vehicle.

According to court documents, these events took place:

Kameron Jenkins, 25, was driving northbound on Interstate 35 on Oct. 4 when Deputy Sean Steadman attempted a traffic stop. The deputy was part of a multi-county task force.

Jenkins exited on Exit 60 and drove until Steadman conducted a tactical vehicle intervention, forcing Jenkins' car to stop. Jenkins and Steadman exchanged gunfire, and Steadman was shot in the chin.

The passenger of a dump truck traveling north on I-35, Gwaun Frierson, was struck by a stray bullet and killed. And a passenger in Jenkins' vehicle was taken into custody.

Although a news conference was held Wednesday, information was not disclosed about how Jenkins died, whose bullet fatally struck Frierson, what happened to the passenger in Jenkins’ vehicle, why the initial traffic stop occurred and whether Jenkins was found with a weapon near his body.

The investigation has been turned over to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

“We understand that a lot of people have questions,” OSBI spokesman Hunter McKee said. “This is an ongoing investigation at this time. We’re looking into all aspects of how this started. How this person died. As soon as we get more information on that and conclude our investigation, we’ll let everybody know.”

Manhunt that lasted for nearly a week ultimately ended with discovery of Kameron Jenkins' body

State authorities have revealed very little about the circumstances surrounding what turned out to be a manhunt that lasted nearly a week.

A search involving several local, state and federal agencies commenced after the shooting, with Crime Stoppers and the U.S. Marshals Service offering an $11,000 reward for information leading to Jenkins' arrest.

Jenkins was charged in Garvin County with felony murder, shooting with intent to kill and possessing a firearm after a felony conviction. He previously pleaded guilty to other firearm charges, including assault and battery with a deadly weapon in 2016 and possession of a firearm in 2019.

Authorities found Jenkins dead Tuesday.

The discovery happened as the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals Service conducted a secondary grid search of the area in which the shooting took place, near Wynnewood at Exit 60 on I-35.

An OHP cadaver dog helped lead investigators to the body, authorities said Wednesday outside the OHP training complex in Oklahoma City.

OHP Maj. Joe Williams said it was “very frustrating” that authorities did not initially find Jenkins in the area where they had set up perimeters.

“As time went on, intelligence-wise, there just wasn't much coming in supporting that he was still there or supporting that he had left the area,” Williams said.

Investigators made “one last push” through the crime scene Tuesday and found Jenkins’ body in thick brush, Williams said.

He said investigators had operated with the belief that Jenkins may have still been a danger to the public.

“Initially with the type of crime that was committed, a deputy shot in the face with a firearm, that type of search was not a thorough search of every square inch up and down of that area,” Williams said. “We were looking for a suspect that was armed.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: 'Frustrating' manhunt for Kameron Jenkins leaves more questions