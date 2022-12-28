Authorities: Rowan Co. fugitive identified by neck tattoo, arrested in Connecticut

A wanted fugitive is in the Rowan County jail awaiting trial after a multi-agency search led to her arrest.

Deputies said it all started with a drive-by shooting on Ellis Loop Road in August. They said they interviewed Savannah Maria Queen, 26, because she was inside the home at the time.

Investigators later discovered she gave them a fake name. They said the name she gave was the name of someone she knew, and that she had a history of using that identity. Investigators also said she had multiple warrants out for her arrest from surrounding counties.

Authorities were able to confirm her true identity by using a tattoo on her neck, which she claimed was an inmate identification booking number she previously had.

Deputies said Queen left the state and was found in a hotel in Connecticut. She was taken into custody on Nov. 9 and extradited back to Rowan County on Dec. 22.

Queen is charged with trafficking in cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft, and resisting a public officer.

She has a $7,500 bond and was taken to the Rowan County jail.

