Authorities: Rush City school bus driver charged with DWI had BAC of .19

Charges have been filed against a Rush City, Minn., school bus driver who was allegedly drunk while transporting students to school.

Kara Ffrench had a blood-alcohol content of .19% when she was arrested Thursday morning after the bus carrying 45 elementary and high school students slid off Game Avenue and came to rest on the edge of a cornfield, according to charges filed Friday in Chisago County Court.

Ffrench, 59, smelled of alcohol and told sheriff's office deputies who responded to the scene that her "feed (sic)didn't find the brake" as she explained how the bus got stuck. She also backed into a pole affixed with a basketball hoop three times as she tried to get the bus back on the road, the charges said.

Deputies administered a sobriety test and had Ffrench step off the bus to perform a walk-and-turn test. She fell off the line on the first attempt and was given a second try. Ffrench had "multiple other problems performing the test and eventually gave up without completing it," the charges said.

Ffrench was carrying an insulated mug when she exited the bus. The mug smelled of coffee and some kind of alcoholic beverage added, the charges said.

Ffrench provided a preliminary breath sample shortly after the incident reported at 8:13 a.m., and it registered .19%. A second test administered about 2 hours later revealed her BAC was .17%, the charges said.

She was charged with two counts of gross misdemeanor DWI.

None of the students on the bus were injured, sheriff's deputies said Thursday.

Ffrench remained in the Chisago County Jail Friday afternoon and is due in court May 15.