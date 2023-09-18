Authorities: Russian attacks in Kherson, Donetsk oblasts kill 1, injure 4

Russian attacks in Ukraine’s Kherson and Donetsk oblasts on Sept. 18 killed one civilian and injured four more, according to local authorities.

In Kherson Oblast’s Beryslav, Russian forces struck the area near a local bus station with a drone, wounding four residents, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The victims, three men aged between 56 and 75 and a 67-year-old woman, are receiving medical assistance, Prokudin said on Telegram.

Beryslav lies around 70 kilometers east of Kherson, just across the Dnipro River from the Russian-occupied Kakhovka.

According to Prokudin, Russian multi-weapon attacks against Kherson Oblast on Sept. 17 and overnight killed four people and wounded another seven.

Read also: Ukraine war latest: Ukraine liberates Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast after months of heavy fighting

Early on Sept. 18, Russian troops also shelled Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing a woman, Vitalii Barabash, head of the city military administration, told Suspilne.

Fighting has been ongoing north of Avdiivka for the second day, Barabash said. “The situation is very tense but under control.”

Avdiivka is located in the center of Donetsk Oblast. Before Russia's all-out war against Ukraine, it had a population of over 31,000 people.

Only 1,653 residents currently remain in the city, heavily destroyed by constant shelling, according to Barabash.

Read also: Russia holds sham ‘elections’ in occupied Ukrainian territory

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.