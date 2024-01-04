Authorities: Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast kill 1, injure 3

Russian forces struck Novotiahynka and Stanislav in Kherson Oblast, killing a person and injuring another three, regional authorities reported on Jan. 4.

Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River have been subjected to near-daily Russian strikes since Ukraine liberated the area in November 2022, and Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank.

In Stanislav, a village around 30 kilometers west of Kherson, Russia’s attack damaged houses and cars and led to power blackouts, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

A 61-year-old man was killed, a middle-aged man received injuries but refused hospitalization, and a local woman aged 48 suffered a concussion, Prokudin said on Telegram.

The attack on Novotiahynka wounded a 52-year-old woman who was later hospitalized, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

Novotiahynka lies some 30 kilometers northeast of Kherson, just across the Dnipro River from the Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

The regional authorities said previously on Jan. 4 that Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast over the past day had killed two people and injured one.

