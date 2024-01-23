Authorities: Russian attacks kill 3, injure 2 in Kherson Oblast

Russian strikes against Kherson Oblast in southern Ukraine killed three people and wounded two more on Jan. 23, regional authorities reported.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

In the latest reported attack on Kherson, a 29-year-old woman suffered an explosive wound and an injury to her hand in the city’s Korabelnyi district, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration said on Telegram.

Earlier strikes on the city of Kherson and its suburb killed a 70-year-old man and wounded a 74-year-old woman, as reported by Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Russian forces launched an air attack against Sablukivka, a small village in the Beryslav district located over 100 kilometers northeast of Kherson, in the afternoon of Jan. 23, according to Prokudin.

The attack hit a house, with one resident killed on the spot and a 47-year-old woman pulled out of the rubble with critical injuries, said Prokudin. “Unfortunately, her heart stopped on the way to the hospital.”

Russia’s military also dropped four guided aerial bombs on the city of Beryslav, damaging an apartment building, a factory, a car park, and a kindergarten, the oblast governor added.

