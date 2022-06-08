Authorities Said An Armed Man Was Arrested Near Brett Kavanaugh's Home
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Brett KavanaughAssociate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States
- John RobertsChief Justice of the United States
Maryland police arrested a man who had been making threats against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh near his home early Wednesday morning, authorities said.
The man was taken into custody at roughly 1:50 a.m. in Montgomery County, north of Washington, DC.
"The man was armed and made threats against Justice Kavanaugh," Patricia McCabe, a court spokesperson, told BuzzFeed News in a statement.
A police source told BuzzFeed News the suspect was a 26-year-old from California who has since been handed over to the FBI.
The suspect was carrying a backpack with tactical gear, a pistol, pepper spray, zip ties, a hammer, and a screwdriver, according to the source.
He also told police he was angry about the court's possible overturning of federal abortion rights.
The Washington Post was first to report the arrest.
Protesters have demonstrated outside the homes of Kavanaugh and other justices since a draft opinion leaked last month and signaled the court was on the verge of striking down the landmark reproductive rights case of Roe v. Wade.
Kavanaugh and other conservative justices appointed to the court had said in their confirmation hearings that Roe deserved to be respected as precedent.
Chief Justice John Roberts has ordered the Marshal of the Court, which provides security to the justices, to investigate who may have leaked the opinion, which he stressed was not final and could change.
.@LeaderMcConnell on man arrested outside Justice Kavanaugh's house: "This is exactly, exactly why the Senate passed legislation very shortly after the leak to enhance the police protection for justices and their families…but House Democrats have spent weeks blocking..."
Speaking on the Senate floor after news of the arrest broke Wednesday, Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell said, "This is exactly, exactly the kind of event that many feared a terrible breach of the court's rules and norms could fuel."
A Leaked Draft Opinion Shows What It Could Look Like If The Supreme Court Strikes Down Roe v. WadeZoe Tillman · May 3, 2022
Democrats Want To Stop Google's Location Data From Being Used Against People Who Get AbortionsEmily Baker-White · May 24, 2022
My Body, My Choice: 10,000 People Protested For Abortion Rights In New York CitySteffi Cao · May 14, 2022