Authorities: Santa Fe man stole over $250K in jewelry, sold goods to tourists

Apr. 19—Authorities say a homeless man on a court-ordered GPS monitor stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry from Santa Fe businesses over the past several months to feed a purported fentanyl habit.

Edgar Guzman, who lived beneath a bridge near downtown Santa Fe, told police he sold the jewelry — at least one piece worth up to $35,000 — to tourists for between $20 and $100 each.

Authorities say businesses are now "trying to compete with their own product" due to the 26-year-old reselling the items around town at a "considerably lower rate."

"The net effect of these crimes can be devastating to the owners of these businesses and the city's economy," a Santa Fe Police Department detective wrote in court records.

Santa Fe Police Capt. Aaron Ortiz said in the two biggest hauls — two burglaries at the Manitou Galleries — Guzman stole hundreds of jewelry pieces worth $250,000. He said none of the jewelry has been recovered.

"We're following up with pawn shops to try and recover some," Ortiz said, calling Guzman's arrest a "step in the right direction" of curbing burglaries around the capital city.

Police used the GPS from Guzman's ankle monitor to place him at the scene of multiple burglaries and attempted break-ins.

He is now jailed at the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Center, charged with two counts each of receiving stolen property over $20,000, larceny over $20,000, four counts of non-residential burglary and lesser charges. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Court records show Guzman picked up his first serious charges in 2019 and 2020, when he allegedly threatened juveniles with a knife and, in a separate case, threatened a man with a knife after shoplifting. Both cases were dismissed due to prosecutors not meeting deadlines or filing discovery.

In January, he was sentenced to community service and a year of probation in a November 2021 case in which he was caught with fentanyl pills. At the time, Guzman had already been placed on an ankle monitor by the court after police say they caught him with $230,000 in jewelry, cash and coins following back-to-back burglaries from Momeni's Gallery at 222 Old Santa Fe Trail.

Story continues

In all, authorities say Guzman was arrested three times over the past four months for crimes related to burglary and property theft.

"I believe Mr. Guzman is a danger to the private business owners of the City of Santa Fe," the detective on the case wrote in a statement of probable cause filed in Santa Fe Magistrate Court.

In the largest heists, on Feb. 15 and March 4, Guzman allegedly broke into the same Manitou Galleries location on Palace Avenue, a few blocks from the Santa Fe Plaza, according to police.

Both burglaries happened just before 5 a.m. and took minutes as Guzman allegedly pried his way into the building and filled a backpack with hundreds of jewelry pieces, like an 18-karat white gold and sapphire diamond ring worth $35,000.

Guzman was arrested April 10 after he attempted to drill through the lock of a business and police said he had a backpack matching the one seen in surveillance footage from the gallery. Guzman, who had been in and out of jail between the gallery burglaries, told the arresting officers he was trying to get money for a fentanyl habit.

Court records show a detective met with Guzman, who said he had been homeless for a year and living under a bridge a quarter-mile from the gallery. He said there was "no chance" of returning the jewelry as he had sold it on the streets to tourists.

Police said he told them he burglarized the gallery twice "because it was easy."

Guzman's ankle monitor placed him at the scene of the Feb. 15 gallery burglary and another two burglaries, in which he stole a safe and cash registers.

In one of those cases, on Feb. 24, an officer followed bicycle tracks in the fresh snow from the business through Santa Fe to Guzman's tent near the bridge at Sandoval and DeVargas street.

Guzman's GPS location for the second gallery burglary could not be confirmed because his ankle monitor had been removed on March 1 due to the prior case being dismissed to be "refiled later," according to court records.