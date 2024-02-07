Authorities on scene of rollover crash in Englewood
A vehicle involved in a fugitive investigation was in rollover car crash Wednesday afternoon on the city's South Side, a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals said.
Candace Parker said her decision to return for a 17th season would hinge on her health.
Monte Morris has played in just four games for the Pistons this season while dealing with a leg injury.
China-backed hackers have maintained access to American critical infrastructure for "at least five years” with the long-term goal of launching “destructive” cyberattacks, a coalition of U.S. intelligence agencies warned on Wednesday. Volt Typhoon, a state-sponsored group of hackers based in China, has been burrowing into the networks of aviation, rail, mass transit, highway, maritime, pipeline, water, and sewage organizations — none of which were named — in a bid to pre-position themselves for destructive cyberattacks, the NSA, CISA and FBI said in a joint advisory published on Wednesday. The release of the advisory, which was co-signed by cybersecurity agencies in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, comes a week after a similar warning from FBI Director Christopher Wray.
Alpine just revealed its new F1 car today with the first look at its entry named the A524.
Eric Bieniemy spent a decade as a coach and offensive coordinator for the Chiefs.
The Celtics have a new big man to support Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis.
It’s been almost three years since Hester Peirce, a commissioner of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) released her updated Token Safe Harbor Proposal 2.0 -- but she isn’t giving up. “There’s room for something to address the legitimate concerns that crypto-skeptics have, while addressing the legitimate concerns of innovators,” Peirce added. The proposal’s previous versions aimed to “answer the question a lot of people had,” surrounding the issuance of tokens, Peirce said.
Ford's CEO Jim Farley says the energy transition faces a new reality. Hybrid vehicles are here for the long run as customers gravitate towards choice and less expensive vehicles.
NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is laying off around 570 workers as it expects to be allocated a smaller budget than hoped for. For instance, JPL is expected to receive around a third of the funding it wanted for the Mars Sample Return mission this year.
Check out the latest spy shots of the electric Porsche 718 Boxster as Porsche removes more and more camo.
Doc Gooden is one of the 15 members of the exclusive baseball fraternity known as the Black Aces.
After spending most of 2023 recovering from injuries, Tiger Woods will make his 2024 PGA Tour debut next week.
The Energy Information Administration recently announced that it would start to collect energy usage information from larger-than-average cryptocurrency mining operations. The program will take a look at over 130 mines that account for more than two percent of electricity usage nationwide.
After former Fox News TV host Tucker Carlson announced on X he would be interviewing Russian president Vladimir Putin, downloads of the app formerly known as Twitter jumped, sending X to the top of the U.S. App Store overnight. Multiple outlets on Wednesday, including Reuters, the AP, and The New York Times, have confirmed that Carlson's interview has already taken place, and The Wall Street Journal said the interview is expected to air on Thursday, citing unnamed sources. Interest in the Carlson-Putin interview likely drove a spike in new installs for the X app, which began climbing up the App Store charts around 7 PM EST and then became the No. 1 app by midnight, according to data from app intelligence firm Appfigures.
Netflix will also air a documentary about the 2004 World Series-winning Red Sox team.