Authorities on scene of standoff in Lake City after wanted man barricades himself inside

LAKE CITY — Authorities are on the scene of a standoff in western Erie County involving a man who they said barricaded himself in a residence during the attempted execution of an arrest warrant.

The incident began on Wednesday morning when members of the U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force attempted to serve a search warrant at a residence in the 10000 block of West Lake Road in Lake City. The man was wanted on a warrant from the Pennsylvania State Police, officials reported.

Authorities said the man refused to come out of the residence and barricaded himself inside. State police officials said they are assisting the Lake City Police Department in the incident.

The Erie Bureau of Police SWAT Team was also called to the scene, according to Erie police.

Authorities remained at the scene late Wednesday morning.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie County wanted persons: Man barricades himself in Lake City residence