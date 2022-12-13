Authorities search for 20-year-old man connected with Alexander County school break-in

Authorities in Taylorville are looking for Jesse Powell, 20, accused of breaking into a high school and stealing cash.

Powell and a juvenile broke into Alexander Central High School Sunday night without the alarm going off, investigators said.

Faculty at the school discovered about $100 was missing Monday morning and checked the cameras.

Arrest warrants for breaking and entering and larceny have been issued for Powell.

Investigators are trying to figure out if Powell broke into other schools across the foothills.

Powell’s car was spotted at high schools in Catawba and Caldwell counties, police said.

“There are some safety concerns here with this happening in our town, and we’re working with other agencies and surrounding counties thinking these suspects may have gone to their schools also,” said Doug Bowman, the Taylorsville Police Department chief.

Powell is from the Morganton area, and police are hoping he will turn himself in.

He is also facing a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.