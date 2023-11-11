Authorities to search for 22-year-old wanted for robbing armored trucks in Gwinnett

Gwinnett County police are increasing the reward for information leading to the man who attacked a worker at an ATM.

Authorities said they are looking for Demarco Johnson they said, along with another man, who attacked a driver at the Wells Fargo Bank on Centerville Highway in Snellville.

FBI officials said the 22-year-old Demarco Johnson robbed an armored truck on Feb. 6 in Tucker and did the same thing on March 20 in Snellville.

The reward for information leading to his arrest has been raised to $10,000.

It is unclear how much money Johnson got as a result of these robberies.

An arrest warrant was issued for Johnson on Aug. 23, according to the FBI. He is believed to still be in the metro Atlanta area.

He is wanted on charges of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, Hobbs Act robbery, and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

