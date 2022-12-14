Authorities search for 3 suspects accused of shooting people with BB guns at Kroger, officials say

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office asked the public to help identify three people accused of shooting BB guns at several people.

Officials said the assault occurred around 8:07 p.m. in the Kroger parking lot on Hickory Flat Highway.

When the suspects fired the BB guns, authorities said they hit several individuals and caused bodily harm and property damage.

The three suspects were seen inside a black Chevrolet Camaro.

Anyone with information regarding this case or the identities of those involved is asked to call the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office at 470-281-7208.

