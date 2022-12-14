Authorities search for 3 suspects accused of shooting people with BB guns at Kroger, officials say
The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office asked the public to help identify three people accused of shooting BB guns at several people.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officials said the assault occurred around 8:07 p.m. in the Kroger parking lot on Hickory Flat Highway.
When the suspects fired the BB guns, authorities said they hit several individuals and caused bodily harm and property damage.
TRENDING STORIES:
Customers describe ‘nightmare’ problems after Carvana purchase
Gwinnett County correctional officer shot, killed at work; suspect on the run
5 Metro Atlanta men wore FBI jackets, stormed NJ home, shot and robbed victim, FBI says
The three suspects were seen inside a black Chevrolet Camaro.
Anyone with information regarding this case or the identities of those involved is asked to call the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office at 470-281-7208.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: