Authorities search for ‘armed and dangerous’ runaway suspect after Raleigh car chase

A brief car chase on Friday between Wake County Sheriff’s deputies and a shooting suspect has turned into a search in north Raleigh after the suspect escaped, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect is Raequan Mudd, 24, who is wanted for allegedly firing into an occupied dwelling last night and also faces an arson charge, according to a news release.

Wake County deputies continue to conduct an active search for Mudd. He is described as a Black male, last wearing a dark jacket and black pants.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

Abbotts Creek Elementary School went on lockdown over the search, according to CBS 17. The school is about 3 miles east of the scene on Durant Road.

Wake deputies engaged in a car chase with Mudd after they tried to make a traffic stop. Mudd escaped on foot after crashing his car near the intersection of Falls of Neuse and Durant roads in north Raleigh.

The suspect left behind a burned SUV at the scene where Raleigh police, Northern Wake firefighters and Wake County EMS were present, CBS 17 first reported.

The search involved Sheriff’s deputies and assistance from the State Highway Patrol, who searched by air in a helicopter for several hours. Local residents were asked to shelter in place for safety.

Anyone who may have noticed the suspect is asked to call 911 or the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at 919-856-6911.