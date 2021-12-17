Authorities search for Belleville man suspected in home invasion, stabbing

Authorities are searching for a suspect who prosecutors say entered a Belleville woman's home and stabbed her before fleeing and has so far eluded multiple law enforcement agencies.

Belleville and Baltimore police, along with the U.S. Marshal's Service, are looking for Termaine Pines, 48, who allegedly stabbed a 54-year-old woman in her Van Rensselaer Street apartment on Nov. 20, and fled, leaving the woman bloodied and her mother in fatal condition in another room.

However, a medical examiner has not yet determined the manner and cause of the older woman's death.

Pines is currently charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, burglary and weapons offenses.

Prosecutors said it is unlikely that Pines remains in the area and that there is no further threat to the community.

Belleville police released this photo in an announcement about a stabbing Nov. 20.

On the day of the stabbing, when officers responded to the victim's apartment, they found her a block away, bloodied from the attack and she warned them her mother may still be inside the apartment.

Police entered to find her 84-year-old mother unresponsive inside a bedroom. She was declared dead at the scene.

Prosecutors have asked anyone who may know Pines' has current location to call 911 or their tips line at 1 (877) 847-7432.

The Belleville Police Department denied an OPRA request from NorthJersey.com earlier this week.

