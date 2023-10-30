Authorities search city for vehicle involved in possible abduction

Oct. 30—Police in Meadville spent Sunday evening searching for a white four-door sedan in connection with a possible abduction in the Grove Street and Williamson Road area.

The incident began around 6:40 p.m. when Meadville Police Department dispatch received a call about a possible abduction of a 13- to 14-year-old girl in the area.

A caller from Williamson Road told police that the girl could be heard screaming for help from inside the vehicle, according to emergency radio traffic. There were two men dressed in all black inside the car, reports indicated,

The car was described as a white four-door sedan, possibly a Ford Fusion, with no registration plate. The vehicle had tinted windows and a white sticker on the back, emergency radio traffic said.

The vehicle had been reported as seen in the Downtown Mall parking lot as well as several other locations around the areas of Grove Street and Chestnut Street.

However, the vehicle involved in the alleged incident had not been located by police as of the Tribune's deadline Sunday night.

