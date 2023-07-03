Authorities search Dayton river for man who jumped in while fleeing from officers

A man fled from authorities and jumped into Stillwater River in Dayton, which prompted a water rescue search Monday morning.

Dayton Fire responded to the river near the intersection of Ernst Avenue and Riverside Drive at 7:03 a.m. on reports of a man requiring a water rescue, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed. The city’s firefighters brought rescue boats to search for the man in the water. The crew began their search near Ernst Avenue and progressed downstream.

Another rescue crew reportedly went to the river near the intersection of East Helena Street and Riverside Drive to conduct their search, going upstream, according to initial traffic across emergency scanners.

The two parties were reportedly going to meet at a bridge in the middle, most likely Bessie Little Bridge given the two location windows.

The man reportedly was drinking in public, causing Metroparks Police who saw the man to ask for identification, a spokesperson at the scene told News Center 7 Reporter Kayla McDermott.

After running his identification, officers found that he had multiple warrants. When officers discovered this, the man fled from authorities and eventually jumped in a shallow part of the river. Metroparks Police, at the scene, believed the man survived due to the low depth of the river.

Authorities still searched the area to be sure that the man was not in need of a water rescue or possibly deceased.

The Metroparks Police led the investigation into the fleeing suspect.

We will update this story as it develops.



