Authorities search for detainee who escaped psychiatric hospital

Authorities in Richland County are searching for a detainee who escaped the G. Werber Bryan Psychiatric Hospital Friday night.

Shortly before 11 p.m., staff at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center received a notification that a detainee had escaped from the facility, north of Columbia near Dentsville.

The inmate had been a detainee at the Richland County Jail but was being cared for at the hospital, which is run by the South Carolina Department of Mental Health, according to a spokesperson for Richland County.

A county spokesperson said the county was unable to release the name of the escaped detainee. However, the detainee was at the state-run psychiatric facility following a court order.

In response to the situation, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department entered the information into the National Crime Information Center and issued a Be On the Lookout, better known as a “BOLO,” to law enforcement.

In a statement, county officials said that the information is preliminary and they were waiting an incident report from Bryan Psychiatric Hospital.

