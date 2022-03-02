Authorities search for explosives in Belton residence tied to Lenexa murder-suicide

Rich Sugg/rsugg@kcstar.com
Bill Lukitsch
·2 min read

Police executed a search warrant on Tuesday afternoon in suburban Belton based on the belief that explosive materials may be located inside a residence there related to a murder-suicide investigation.

The Lenexa Police Department said in a statement that investigators had received information leading them to believe that the materials may have been inside a home in the 8200 block of East 170th Street.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Kansas City Missouri Bomb and Arson Squad was requested to assist in ensuring the residence was safe for entry,” Lenexa police said in a statement.

Detectives were able to enter the home after it was cleared by the bomb squad, police said.

The investigation stems from a triple fatal shooting that unfolded early Sunday in Lenexa.

Police have said John M. Williamson, 20, and Sara M. Beck, 22, were fatally shot by 37-year-old Dustin J. Johnson inside a Lenexa house in the 8400 block of Laurelwood Street. Johnson then allegedly turned the gun on himself.

Details surrounding the events that led up to the shooting remain unclear. But police have said Williamson, a resident of the Lenexa home, was in a dating relationship with Beck and that Johnson, a Belton resident, was an ex-boyfriend of Beck.

Police did not disclose Tuesday night whether anything pertinent to the investigation was discovered during the execution of the search warrant in Belton. But a spokesman for the Kansas City Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said the federal agency, along with the Olathe Bomb Squad, had assisted with the safe removal of explosives discovered inside a vehicle outside of the Lenexa house on Monday.

Belton police blocked off traffic on roads surrounding the operation near 170th Street and Bel Ray Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon until the evening hours. The public was asked to remain clear of the area as investigators were on scene.

Recommended Stories

  • 'She never gave up': CSU community, family members remember VP of diversity Mary Ontiveros

    Mary Ontiveros, CSU's former VP of diversity, passed away at age 70 earlier in February.

  • Can Morgan Stanley Be the Largest Bitcoin Owning Institution in 2022?

    As per speculations, Morgan Stanley, one of the world’s largest financial conglomerates, might purchase more Bitcoin this year.

  • Scott Peterson’s court hearing shut down for two weeks.  Lawyers to subpoena TV producer

    The prosecutor called the new information “extremely late (and) highly suspect.”

  • Corpus Christi, Coastal Bend college, high school results, schedules

    Results, schedules and scores for high schools and colleges in Corpus Christi and the Coastal Bend of Texas.

  • Claudia Ordaz Perez ahead of Art Fierro in District 79 race, early voting numbers report

    Ordaz Perez currently has 63% of the vote, while Fierro has 36%.

  • Sacramento church shooting: three children among five dead

    The shooting took place on Monday evening in the city of Sacramento, in the state’s north Residents watch police activity following a shooting at a church in Sacramento, California Photograph: Fred Greaves/Reuters A man shot and killed his three daughters and a chaperone before turning the gun on himself at a church in the Sacramento, California, suburbs on Monday evening, authorities said. Deputies responded to the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood of Sacramento on Monday evening after a

  • Family questions Kansas City police investigation of 29-year-old mother’s untimely death

    Asia Maynard, 29, was found dead inside a home in southeast Kansas City on the morning of Feb. 19. She was a mother of four children ages 2 to 12.

  • Ship carrying 4,000 luxury cars sinks off the Azores

    A ship carrying thousands of luxury cars has sunk nearly two weeks after it caught fire.

  • Asian shares slip, oil surges again as Russia sanctions bite

    Asian stocks came under renewed pressure on Wednesday and oil prices jumped after rising worries about the impact of aggressive sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine sank shares in Europe and on Wall Street. As global sanctions against Moscow tighten, the United States is poised to ban Russian flights using American airspace, following similar moves by the European Union and Canada. U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce the ban during his State of the Union speech beginning at 0200 GMT on Tuesday, in which he will also accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of having misjudged the West with the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Kids forced to strip in school bathroom as official looked for vapes, Wisconsin DA says

    The superintendent is facing felony charges of false imprisonment.

  • Lawmakers wear blue and yellow to State of the Union in nod to Ukraine

    Support for Ukraine dictated some fashion choices.

  • Rita Ora Is All Legs In A Super Short Blue Mini Dress At Milan Fashion Week

    Rita Ora shows off her toned legs in a blue mini dress in new Milan Fashion week Instagram photos. Her trainer Jono Castano swears by circuit training and HIIT.

  • Family Of Elderly Woman Injured In Violent Arrest Objects To Any Plea Deal For Officer

    The family of an elderly woman with dementia allegedly subjected to a violent arrest is voicing their concern that the former officer in the incident will be offered a plea deal. The 2020 arrest of Karen Garner, 75, gained notoriety when officers with the Loveland Police Department in Colorado aggressively apprehended the woman, who was accused of shoplifting $13 worth of items at Walmart, as previously reported. Bodycam footage showed the arrest by former officer Austin Hopp, which resulted in

  • 80-year-old stranded in minus-16-degree weather after snowmobile dies, Utah rescuers say

    Family members tried to find the man but had no luck.

  • Investigators probing allegations in Turpin case lack access to records

    Three months after California authorities announced an investigation into alleged failures in the care of 13 Turpin children rescued from a house of torture four years ago, the team tasked with investigating the situation has yet to access some court and county records at the heart of the case, due to confidentiality rules. During a probate court hearing in Riverside County Thursday, lawyers for the adult Turpin children, the county, and an outside firm hired to investigate grappled with balancing the need for information with the Turpins' privacy. Judge Kenneth Fernandez said he does not need to abide by anyone's timeline but his own in ruling on the request to turn over the records -- even though the county announced in November that investigators' findings would be turned over by the end of March, just one month away.

  • Russians queue at ATMs amid financial sanctions

    STORY: Moscow residents stood in long queues for ATMs on Tuesday (March 1) as Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine hit residents on the street.As France declared an "all-out economic and financial war" against the country on Tuesday (March 1) to bring down its economy - before French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire rowed back on language he later said was inappropriate.People rushed to withdraw cash after the Russian ruble hit record lows, losing a third of its value so far this year.Muscovites interviewed by Reuters said they had tried to get money from different ATMs but weren't successful. Some expressed concerns that the Russian government would freeze their currency savings.Olga is a Moscow resident who was queueing to withdraw money:"I am scared that the government will expropriate all the money, or the bank cards will get frozen. I don't know. I have been checking different places, waiting in queues and looking for money the second day in a row. I haven't managed to withdraw euros yet. So I am concerned. I need to get the cash somehow".Bruno Le Maire on Tuesday described the sanctions packages as proving "extremely effective", adding that "We are not in a battle against the Russian people."In response, Russia’s former President and Prime Minister, now deputy Chair of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev tweeted: "Watch your tongue, gentlemen! And don’t forget that in human history, economic wars quite often turned into real ones".The sanctions range from curbing the Central Bank's ability to use its gold and foreign exchange reserves to excluding big Russian banks from international financial markets. Clients of sanctioned banks are not able to use ApplePay and GooglePay services. And Moscow metro notified passengers of potential issues with contactless payments for rides and asked them to use bank cards instead.

  • Biden Pushes for Climate Measures: State of the Union Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address to Congress, set against the turmoil of Russia invading Ukraine, surging inflation, deadlock over his domestic legislative agenda, bitter political divisions in the country and lingering effects of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died

  • Wisconsin Woman Put Dismembered Victim’s Head in Bucket After Meth-Fueled Sex Act: Cops

    Brown County JailWarning: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence.A 24-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a man whose body parts were found strewn about a Green Bay property and vehicle last week.A person living at the home summoned police on Feb. 23 after discovering a severed head in a bucket, according to a criminal complaint obtained by local outlet WBAY. Officers arriving at the scene made their way down the basement stairs, finding the head still lying in a bla

  • Ex-girlfriend tosses man's dog off condo balcony in Florida

    A 46-year-old woman has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after throwing a 3-year-old pug named Bucky off of a seventh-floor balcony Clearwater condominium during an argument with her ex-boyfriend, authorities said. Eric Adeson told Clearwater police investigators the woman, who he had dated for several months, also threw his keys and cellphone over the balcony Sunday. The dog was found dead on the pavement below, police said.

  • Victims of Sacramento church shooting were gunman’s daughters younger than 13, woman supervising visit: sheriff

    Sheriff’s officials said the 39-year-old man had a restraining order against him, requiring visits with his children to be supervised. He allegedly opened fire just before 5 p.m. Monday.