Authorities search for Florida woman reported missing in Spain

Ana Maria Knezevich Henao, went missing on or around February 2 in Madrid after she did not meet as friend as planned, according to her brother. Photo courtesy of Spain's Interior Ministry

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A Florida woman has been reported as missing in Madrid amid suspicious circumstances and an ongoing divorce.

Officials in Spain said Ana Maria Knezevich Henao, 40 and a native of Colombia, had "disappeared" on or around February 2 after she did not meet a friend as planned, according to her brother.

A series of WhatsApp text messages to a friend at about the time she supposedly went missing communicated that she had met someone, USA Today has reported.

"I met someone wonderful!! He has a summer house about 2h (hours) from Madrid. We are going there now and I will spend a few days there. Signal is spotty. I'll call you when I get back," read one message, according to Sanna Rameau, a friend of Knezevich Henao.

Officials said security cameras were spray-painted at the entrance to the door and at the elevator in the upscale Salamanca apartment building where Knezevich Henao had been living.

"The fact that the building has the cameras spray-painted ... It just makes us think it's foul play. It's not normal," her brother Felipe Henao told NewsNation.

His sister and her husband, David Knezevich -- CEO of Florida-based EOX Technology Solutions who had traveled back to his native Serbia in January -- had been in the middle of a divorce, Felipe Henao said.