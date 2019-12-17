A Bronx Teen Reportedly Faked Her Own Kidnapping

The missing teen girl who appeared to be abducted while walking with her mother has been found and is back home, police confirmed to TIME.

But Karol Sanchez, 16, told police that her terrifying disappearance was all a hoax, according to the New York Times. Shortly after she was found on Tuesday afternoon, she was questioned by officers. Sanchez’ alleged kidnapping, which prompted an Amber Alert and a steady stream of news, was a stunt staged because she was angry with her mother, the Times reports. One police officer said that Sanchez described her mother as “overprotective.”

Police officials said the girl’s family was considering moving back to their native Honduras, but the teenager wanted to remain in the U.S., the Times reports.

Her disappearance unnerved New Yorkers after a disturbing video released by the New York City Police Department earlier Tuesday showed what looks like two men grabbing and kidnapping Sanchez off the street.

Police are still deciding whether the men involved in the set up will face criminal charges, reports the Times.

Two men then get out of the car, grabbed Sanchez and dragged her into the vehicle, according to police. They then drove away, leaving Sanchez’s mother at the scene.

Authorities added that there were two additional men in the car and all of them were wearing dark clothing.

Take a look have you seen Karol Sanchez she’s 16 years old and was kidnapped on December 16, 2019 in the Melrose section in the Bronx pic.twitter.com/qZhQlVKXLB — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) December 17, 2019

NYPD has so far declined to provide details on how Sanchez was found.