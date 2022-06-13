Authorities search for hit-and-run driver that killed an Asian grandmother in Oceanside, California

An Asian grandmother was killed by a hit-and-run driver while on a morning walk in Oceanside, California.

Cecilia Shu, 68, was walking on the sidewalk along Benet Road near Leepish Drive when a black Honda SUV drove onto the sidewalk and hit Shu shortly after 8:30 a.m. on June 5.

The driver then made a U-turn and drove away. Firefighters and paramedics pronounced Shu dead at the scene.

The hit-and-run incident is under investigation. Authorities are still searching for the driver who killed Shu, who they suspect may live in the area. Police believe that the incident was accidental and speed may have been a factor.

More from NextShark: NYC library security guards hailed ‘heroes’ after helping cops arrest suspect who attacked 7 Asian women

“Not a forgivable action … Don’t think it was fair that she was taken away from us,” Enid Shu, the victim’s daughter, told ABC10 News.

Enid described her mother as a “funny, optimistic woman.” Enid said she just had a newborn two weeks ago, and her mother was making plans to see her newest grandchild.

“She didn't get to meet him,” Enid said. “Please call authorities with any information. We need justice for someone who has taken the life of my mom. That person needs to take responsibility and accountability for what they’ve done.”

More from NextShark: ‘Loyal’ Chinese restaurant worker shot multiple times trying to protect business from armed robber

The suspect’s car is described to be a black 2019-2022 Honda HR-V with damage to its front bumper and grill.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Traffic Collision Investigator Clint Bussey at (760) 435-4412 or via email at cbussey@oceansideca.org.

More from NextShark: California man charged with hate crimes for assaulting Hispanic, Asian T-Mobile workers

Featured Image via ABC 10

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Quebec katana attack suspect testifies that he 'needed to kill' to complete his 'mission'