Authorities search for homicide suspect in DC after escape from hospital

Authorities in Washington, D.C. are searching for a homicide suspect who escaped police custody at the George Washington University (GW) Hospital, prompting an hours-long shelter-in-place order on GW’s campus.

The Metropolitan Police Department said 30-year-old Christopher Haynes escaped police custody at the 900 block of 23rd St. NW shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Secret Service said Wednesday night there are “temporary, precautionary closures” around the White House, adding the agency’s Uniformed Division is assisting in the search.

An emergency shelter-in-place order was issued for GW’s Foggy Bottom campus around 4:00 p.m. Around 6 p.m., the university administration sent out text messages saying the order would continue and all in-person evening classes, events and activities scheduled for Wednesday night were cancelled.

The shelter-in-place order was later lifted around 8:15 p.m., with a message from GW’s alert system that advised members of the community to “exercise caution moving around campus.”

All of the university’s in-person evening classes, events and activities remained closed, while the Foggy Bottom metro stayed open.

In an initial post regarding Haynes, police said the suspect has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and gray shorts underneath a white bodysuit.

In an update on X, formerly known as Twitter, police said Haynes was last seen with black handcuffs hanging from his right wrist and is possibly wearing one red shoe. The police also posted an updated picture of Haynes, where he appeared to be wearing no shoes.

Police warned individuals to not engage with the suspect and to instead call 911.

Those with information on Haynes’ whereabouts are asked to call police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the department’s text tip line at 50411.

