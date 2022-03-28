Authorities search for inmate who escaped from Oklahoma State Reformatory

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Oklahoma State Reformatory over the weekend.

A news release says Frank Logan, 56, was missing from the Granite, Oklahoma, facility during its inmate count at 6 p.m. Sunday. Investigators with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and state and local law enforcement are working to find Logan.

Logan is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has low-cut, balding hair and a goatee. Authorities say he has known affiliations to the United Aryan Brotherhood and has swastika tattoos on his right upper arm and upper back along with a tattooed torso.

Logan also goes by Tony A. Crider and Tony Crisp, officials said. He is serving a 60-year sentence for various crimes.

Anyone with information about Logan’s location is asked to call 911.